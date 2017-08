Check Out The First Two Episodes Of SNK's THE KING OF FIGHTERS: DESTINY

A joint venture between a Chinese animation studio and the original Japanese voice actors for SNK's King of Fighters video game series will produce a 24-episode TV anime. The first two episodes are available on YouTube and on Steam . Many fan favorite characters such as Terry Bogard, Mai Shiranui, Geese Howard, Kyo Kusanagi, Ryo Sakazaki, and more can be glimpsed in just these two episodes.There's currently no known scheduled release date for the remaining episode so episode three could be released at any time. KOF fans appear to be pleased with the story despite some rough animation and continuity changes so take a peek and decided if you'll be checking back for the remainding 22 episodes.