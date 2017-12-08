Check Out The First Two Episodes Of SNK's THE KING OF FIGHTERS: DESTINY
A joint venture between a Chinese animation studio and the original Japanese voice actors for SNK's King of Fighters video game series will produce a 24-episode TV anime. The first two episodes are available on YouTube and on Steam. Many fan favorite characters such as Terry Bogard, Mai Shiranui, Geese Howard, Kyo Kusanagi, Ryo Sakazaki, and more can be glimpsed in just these two episodes.
SNK is steadily making gains in the U.S. to rival Capcom as the premiere Japanese fighting game import. Check out their latest project after the jump.
There's currently no known scheduled release date for the remaining episode so episode three could be released at any time. KOF fans appear to be pleased with the story despite some rough animation and continuity changes so take a peek and decided if you'll be checking back for the remainding 22 episodes.
Episode 1: SOUTH TOWN
THE KING OF FIGHTERS – The world-renowned tournament starts now! After arriving in South Town, Kyo, an invitee to KOF, runs into another formidable fighter, Terry. Ten years have passed since the tragedy that changed his live forever… The destinies of the fighters now cross here in South Town.
Episode 2: KYOKUGEN STYLE
When Kyo, Benimaru and Daimon visit the Kyokugen Style Dojo in South Town, they come across Ryo chasing down men in black suits. Kyo and his friends head off to Geese Tower in pursuit as well. Once they arrive at the tower, Geese’s right-hand man, Billy descends on them.
