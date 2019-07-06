KNIGHTS OF SIDONIA Netflix Exclusivity Could Be Coming To An End

Knights of Sidonia is the first anime Netflix has licensed, and since then, the company has become a player in the anime streaming market.

Netflix has made a huge splash in the anime scene with several series and movies for the past couple of years. The first anime series the company managed to get the streaming license for, was no other than Knights of Sidonia.

It has come to our attention that the Knights of Sidonia license is coming to an end, and that could mean the series could vacate Netflix for good once the end date arrives. As it stands, then, if you’re a fan of the show, it would make sense to watch it once last time before it disappears.

The information came from a Twitter user known as WTK. This person says the series will no longer be on Netflix come July 3, 2019. That’s a month away, therefore, fans have more than enough time to stream the anime series in its entirety.

Knights of Sidonia (Netflix Original) currently scheduled to expire on July 3rd https://t.co/QsXuIQziK1 pic.twitter.com/UAincDda4K — WTK (@WTK) June 4, 2019

It should be noted that Kalirion, a user from Reddit, has made a similar report, but that’s enough to prove without a doubt that Knights of Sidonia is going away from Netflix in the near future.

Now, we should point out that Netflix has yet to make a statement where this rumor is concerned, so for now, its just hearsay.

Bear in mind that the anime series is not owned by Netflix, which means, the streaming giant does not have any power outside of the original licensing agreement.