KONOSUBA Anime Film Blu-ray And DVD Release Date Set For March 25th
After two, absolutely hilarous TV anime seasons from J.C. Staff, the anime adaptation of Natsume Akatsuki's KonoSuba – God’s blessing on this wonderful world!! light novel series continued the story as a theatrical anime film release. The Megumin-focused film earned ¥700 million yen (~$$7.57M USD) in Japan. Following its August release in Japan, Crunchyroll released the film in select North American theaters in October and November.
KonoSuba: God's Blessing on this Wonderful World! Legend of Crimson (Kono Subarashii Sekai ni Shukufuku o!) is set to hit BD & DVD in Japan on March 25. Home video sales will be a key factor for season 3.
The first two anime seasons adapted the first 4 volumes of the light novel series while the film covered the events in the 5th volume of the light novel series. To date, there have been 16 volumes released in the ongoing series. Fans of the series are hoping that strong blu-ray/DVD sales lead to a third season.
