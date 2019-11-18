KONOSUBA Anime Film Earns $1.13M USD From Two-Day North American Theater Run
According to Box Office Mojo's numbers, the Konosuba anime film grossed $1.13M USD from its November 12 and 14th screenings in the U.S. The film opened in Japan back in August, where it has already grossed 510,601,900 yen (~$4.75M USD). The Winter 2016 light novel adaptation ran for 20 episodes and also released 2 OVAs.
The KONOSUBA - God's Blessing on This Wonderful World– Legend of Crimson (Kono Subarashii Sekai ni Shukufuku o! Kurenai Densetsu) anime film was screened in North American theaters on Nov. 12 and Nov. 14.
The first two anime seasons adapted the first 4 volumes of the light novel series while the anime film covered the events in the 5th volume of the light novel series. To date, there have been 16 volumes released in the ongoing series meaning there's still plenty of material left for another season or film.
A video game-loving shut-in, Satou Kazuma's life should've ended when he was hit by a truck, but through a twist of fate, he ends up reincarnating in another world--and dragging the troublemaking goddess, Aqua, the wildly dorky mage, Megumin, and the unrelentingly delusional lady knight, Darkness, with him.
Now, the Crimson Demon village that Megumin and Yunyun are from is facing a threat that could mean it's ending. Kazuma and his gang follow Yunyun, who returns to the Crimson Demon village intent on saving it... when they are faced with their greatest threat yet! What will become of the unremarkable adventurer Kazuma's life in another world?!
