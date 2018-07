LeSean Thomas And Studio Satelight's CANNON BUSTERS Premieres April 1

Animator LeSean Thomas was most recently in the news for his Crunchyroll-produced OVAbut he previously had a successful Kickstarter-campaign to produce a pilot episode for Cannon Busters . The reception to that project led to a 12-episode order from Netflix and it seems the project is nearing completion.Thomas started out as a comic book artist before working onand. He then moved to Seoul, South Korea to work first-hand with JM ANIMATION STUDIOS and learn about anime production.A press release from Netflix describes the series as:"The show follows the adventures and exploits of S.A.M, a high-end friendship droid who’s joined by a quirky, discarded maintenance robot and a brash, deadly fugitive. Together, the unlikely trio embarks on an unforgettable journey in a fantastic and dangerous world in search of S.A.M’s best friend, the heir to a kingdom under siege. LeSean Thomas created, directs and exec produces the series."You can check out a trailer for the Kickstarter-produced pilot episode below.