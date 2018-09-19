Listen To The First English Dub Trailer For BORUTO: NARUTO NEXT GENERATIONS
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has been streaming its English subs for a while now, they are currently on episode 73 and airing every Thursday. You can catch the series on Crunchyroll. However, it was just a matter of time for the anime to get an English dub, which will premiere on September 29th on Toonami.
Studio Pierrot's martial arts adventure anime, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, has released the first official trailer for the series' premiere in Toonami. Here is what their English dub will sound like.
The series has released a trailer showcasing moments from the show's first arc, where we can see various characters going at it and of course, listen to their English voice actors. Many actors are coming back from previous animes and some are joining the fray.
Amanda Miller is back as the voice of our protagonist, Boruto Uzumaki. Maile Flanagan is providing the voice for our Hokage, Naruto Uzumaki. Yuri Lowenthal is back with Sasuke Uchiha, Cherami Leigh portrays Sarada Uchiha and Kate Higgins is back with Sakura Uchiha.
Here is the website for Behind The Voice Actors, they list the voice actors for every character in the show.
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations comes out on September 29th on Toonami.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]