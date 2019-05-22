Live-Action KAGUYA-SAMA: LOVE IS WAR Film Announces Additional Cast Members
Joining Hirano and Hashimoto in the film are:
King & Prince J-pop group member Shō Hirano will portray Miyuki Shirogane while Kanna Hashimoto will portray Kaguya Shinomiya in director Hayato Kawai adaptation of Aka Akasaka's manga.
The live-action film will open in Japan this September and features a script written by Yūichi Tokunaga. A 12-episode anime adaptation from A-1 Pictures was a surprise hit of the Winter 2019 anime season. It covered the first 4 volumes and half of volume 5 of Akasak's ongoing manga series, which has published 14 volumes to date. The manga series is serialized in Weekly Young Jump while VIZ Media holds the North American license for the series and has currently released 9 translated volumes.
-
Natsumi Ikema as Nagisa Kashiwagi
-
Nana Asakawa as Chika Fujiwara
-
Yūtarō as Tsubasa
At the renowned Shuchiin Academy, Miyuki Shirogane and Kaguya Shinomiya are the student body's top representatives. Ranked the top student in the nation and respected by peers and mentors alike, Miyuki serves as the student council president. Alongside him, the vice president Kaguya—eldest daughter of the wealthy Shinomiya family—excels in every field imaginable. They are the envy of the entire student body, regarded as the perfect couple.
However, despite both having already developed feelings for the other, neither are willing to admit them. The first to confess loses, will be looked down upon, and will be considered the lesser. With their honor and pride at stake, Miyuki and Kaguya are both equally determined to be the one to emerge victorious on the battlefield of love!
