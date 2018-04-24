Live Action MOB PSYCHO 100 Has Will Be Releasing On NETFLIX Next Month
ONE's Mob Psycho 100, will be revealing its live action version of the manga to the Netflix audience this May. While the series premiered first on Netflix in Japan and also TV Tokyo and BS Japan in January, this will be the first time it reaches Netflix subscribers in the states.
Koichi Sakamoto was the man who directed the series and the cast members such as Tatsuomi Hamada as Mob and Kazuki Namioka as Reigen. The series originally launched in 2012 as a manga and ended last December. Most recently the series was licensed by Dark Horse Comics and its first volume will be releasing on October 24th this year. While not much news has been revealed on the US Netflix release; are you excited to watch the show? WILL you watch the show? Share your thoughts in the usual place!
