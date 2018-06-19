LORD OF VERMILLION Anime Has Revealed New Character Designs
Earlier this week the official website for Lord of Vermilion: Crimson King, which is the upcoming anime adaptation of quare Enix's Lord of Vermilion arcade trading card game series, has revealed 5 new character designs for fans to enjoy. Down below a quick look at the designs as well as the cast members who will be voicing the characters.
The official website for the upcoming anime adaptation of Square Enix's Lord of Vermilion arcade trading card game series has revealed 5 new character designs! Check them out after the jump!
The first design released was Kotetsu Dōmyōji who will be played by Satoshi Hino
The second was Isshin Kakihara who will be played by Hiroki Touchi
The third was Shōko Hanashima who will be played by Ai Kayano
The fourth one released was Inuki Akaya who will be played by Toshiyuki Morikawa
The fifth was Koume Sakiyama who will be played by Aoi Yūki
The anime is currently set to premiere on Tokyo MX on July 13th at 25:05 (which is July 14th at 1:05 a.m.), before later airing that day on Sun TV, KBS Kyoto, TV Aichi, BS11, and AT-X.
The show is set to take place in Tokyo in the year 2030. In a suburban area, suddenly a high-frequency resonant sound is heard, and at the same time a red mist shrouds the area. Anyone who hears the sound, be it human or animal, loses consciousness. The government estimates that it might be an unidentified virus, and fearful of an epidemic, blockades Tokyo and moves its base to Osaka. However, six days after the incident, those who lost consciousness from the sound awaken for no apparent reason. Those blockaded in Tokyo slowly start to get the city functioning again, but after that day strange incidents start to occur at the blockade border. Those who have awakened a hidden blood power arise, are drawn to one another, and must face a cruel fate.
Have you played the Lord of Vermillion game? Which character is your favorite? Let us know what your thoughts on how the anime looks by leaving a comment down below!
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]