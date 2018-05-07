LUPIN THE THIRD PART 5 Reveals New Key Visual For The Season
Lupin the Third has been a tentpole anime series for over a decade now and with part five in full swing, this summer, it shows no signs of stopping! In a brief bit of news, the series official webiste has unveiled a brand new key visual for the second cour of Lupin the 3rd Part 5. This features characters both new and old and it can be checked out below!
The second cour of Lupin the Third part 5 is in full effect! With the new episodes flowing out it only makes sense that we receive a new key visual!
The synopsis for the series is as follows: "Lupin’s current target: a key to a certain server facility. Once obtained, the information of all the customers and their funds from the world’s largest online bank will be in Lupin’s hands. There, they find the developer of the security system of the bank: Amlita. Lupin and Jigen successfully capture Amlita and bring her to their hideout. However, almost immediately upon their arrival, Zenigata and his men surround the place. Being at a loss as to why their location was exposed so easily, they discover an online show going viral. The show’s name: "Arrest Lupin III." Excited to keep watching Lupin part 5? Share your thoughts in the usual place!
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]