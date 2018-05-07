LUPIN THE THIRD PART 5 Reveals New Key Visual For The Season

The second cour of Lupin the Third part 5 is in full effect! With the new episodes flowing out it only makes sense that we receive a new key visual!

Lupin’s current target: a key to a certain server facility. Once obtained, the information of all the customers and their funds from the world’s largest online bank will be in Lupin’s hands. There, they find the developer of the security system of the bank: Amlita. Lupin and Jigen successfully capture Amlita and bring her to their hideout. However, almost immediately upon their arrival, Zenigata and his men surround the place. Being at a loss as to why their location was exposed so easily, they discover an online show going viral. The show’s name: "Arrest Lupin III."

has been a tentpole anime series for over a decade now and with part five in full swing, this summer, it shows no signs of stopping! In a brief bit of news, the series official webiste has unveiled a brand new key visual for the second cour of. This features characters both new and old and it can be checked out below!The synopsis for the series is as follows:Excited to keep watching? Share your thoughts in the usual place!