MARVEL FUTURE AVENGERS Season 2 Premiere Date Confirmed For Next Month; Will Have Heavy Focus On INHUMANS
Marvel Future Avengers debuted in July of last year and earned a second season - and now we finally know an exact release date as well as some other interesting details.
The release date for the second season of the Marvel Comics-based Anime, Marvel Future Avengers, was recently revealed. Season 2 will reportedly feature heavy focus on the Inhumans...
The series follows a young boy named Makoto who, after a Hydra experiment goes wrong, gains superpowers. Makoto then joins the Avengers under an initiation program known as ‘Future Avengers’ along with some other supercharged kids.
According to a recent report from Anime News Network; the new season will premiere on Dlife on July 30 at 6:00 p.m. JST. Yuzo Sato will be directing, whilst Ryuu King oversees the scripts.
All the main names appear like Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Hulk, and The Wasp - but a new report teases that the second season will heavily "focus on the Inhumans." If you're unfamiliar; they're essentially the X-Men.. but they live on the moon.
There's no English dub of Marvel Future Avengers at the moment, but a recent report by Toon Barn suggests that Studiopolis is working on it.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]