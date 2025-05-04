DEMON SLAYER: KIMETSU NO YAIBA - THE MOVIE: INFINITY CASTLE, Now 75 Days From Release, Shares New Poster

Saturday marked 75 days until the first film in the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Infinity Castle Arc trilogy releases in theaters in Japan. Ufotable and Aniplex celebrated the occasion with a new character poster.

The newest poster spotlights Muichiro Tokito, a significant supporting character in the series who also plays a crucial role in the upcoming Infinity Castle Arc. Muichiro is the Hashira of the Mist Breathing Style in the Demon Slayer Corps with a swordsmanship technique that emphasizes confusion and misdirection.

A skilled warrior, Muichiro battled and defeated Gyokko in the Swordsmith Village Arc, while training lower-ranked Demon Slayers in the Hashira training Arc to prepare for the final battle against Muzan Kibutsuji.

Without getting into spoiler territory for those unfamiliar with the manga, Muichiro plays a crucial role in the upcoming Final Battle Arc, which is why he is being spotlighted in the newest poster.

Ufotable and Aniplex are still early on in their 100-day countdown to the release of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Infinity Castle Arc Chapter 1, so we can probably expect more posters and promotional art to arrive over the coming days and weeks ahead.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Infinity Castle Arc Chapter 1 will be the first film in a planned trilogy that adapts the climactic Infinity Castle arc from Koyoharu Gotouge's manga. It's scheduled to premiere in Japan on July 18, 2025, before releasing in the U.S. and Canada on September 12th.

The movie picks up immediately after the events of the Hashira Training Arc as the Demon Slayer Corps prepares for the impending battle against Muzan Kibutsuji.

Tanjiro Kamado – a boy who joined an organization dedicated to hunting down demons called the Demon Slayer Corps after his younger sister Nezuko was turned into a demon. While growing stronger and deepening his friendships and bonds with fellow corps members, Tanjiro has battled many demons with his comrades, Zenitsu Agatsuma and Inosuke Hashibira. Along the way, his journey has led him to fight alongside the Demon Slayer Corps’ highest-ranking swordsmen, the Hashira, including Flame Hashira Kyojuro Rengoku aboard the Mugen Train, Sound Hashira Tengen Uzui within the Entertainment District, as well as Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito and Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji at the Swordsmith Village. As the Demon Slayer Corps members and Hashira engaged in a group strength training program, the Hashira Training, in preparation for the forthcoming battle against the demons, Muzan Kibutsuji appears at the Ubuyashiki Mansion. With the head of the Demon Corps in danger, Tanjiro and the Hashira rush to the headquarters but are plunged into a deep descent to a mysterious space by the hands of Muzan Kibutsuji. The destination of where Tanjiro and Demon Slayer Corps have fallen is the demons’ stronghold – the Infinity Castle. And so, the battleground is set as the final battle between the Demon Slayer Corps and the demons ignites.

For those who need a refresher, the entire Demon Slayer anime series along with the Mugen Train movie are available to stream on Crunchyroll in both sub and dub formats.