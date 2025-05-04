SQUID GAME Season 3 Teaser Coming On Monday With Full Trailer Likely At Tudum 2025

The first trailer for Squid Game Season 3 will likely be shown at Tudum 2025, but fans will be getting a sneak peek sooner. Much sooner.

Netflix announced on social media this evening that the first teaser for Squid Game Season 3 will be shown on Monday, May 5th. Presumably this will be a teaser of the full trailer that will probably be featured at Tudum 2025 later his month.

Smile, we have something special for you. Squid Game Season 3 Teaser tomorrow. 😊 pic.twitter.com/rxJkmvGmPb — Squid Game (@squidgame) May 4, 2025

Squid Game Season 3 is officially set to premiere on Netflix on June 27th. The third and final season of the South Korean survival thriller will pick up immediately after the intense Season 2 finale, which concluded with a dramatic cliffhanger.

Netflix has been keeping the contents of Season 3 under wraps for the most part. The mid-credits scene at the end of Season 2 seemed to introduce Young-hee's boyfriend, Cheol-su, suggesting some new twists on the familiar Red Light, Green Light game. Beyond that, all we've gotten are some promotional stills, so we're all very eager to see what tomorrow's teaser entails.

Although Season 3 will conclude the main Squid Game series, there are reports that Netflix wants to continue the franchise with spin-offs involving other characters in this dystopian world. Series creator, writer, and director Hwang Dong-hyuk had addressed the topic of continuing the Squid Game franchise earlier this year, mentioning the possibility of different story spin-offs, but wasn't sure if he would be involved.

"When we were doing season one, I was saying there was never going to be another season,” Hwang told The Hollywood Reporter. “And so if the time comes, and it just so happens that I’m able to come up with a character or a different story, then maybe there might be a comeback. But I’m thinking more along the lines of a spinoff.”

“Maybe I’ll be in one of those projects as an advisor or co-creator. Who knows?” He said back in February. “But Season 3 is not going to be the end of the ‘Squid Game’ universe.”

It's possible that Tudum 2025 won't only feature a trailer for Squid Game Season 3, but also some sort of announcement regarding the future of the franchise. Netflix Tudum 2025 will stream live on Saturday, May 31st at 5:00 p.m. PT / 8:00 p.m. ET.

Squid Game Season 3, meanwhile, will premiere about a month later on June 27th.