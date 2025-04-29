SQUID GAME Season 3 Update Coming At Netflix Tudum 2025

Netflix Tudum 2025 has been announced for Saturday, May 31st. The live stage show, which will be held at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, promises news and exclusive reveals for Netflix's favorite shows and movies. Among the, of course, will be Squid Game.

Fans have been eagerly waiting the series' return since Season 2 ended with a dramatic cliffhanger that saw Seong Gi-hun's rebellion end in failure. We're not sure what will come next followed the failed uprising, but we do know that Season 3 will serve as the ending for the series.

Netflix previously announced that Season 3 of Squid Game will premiere on June 27th, sharing a poster and some promotional stills.

“I am beyond excited to be writing this letter to announce the date for Season 2 and share the news of Season 3, the final season,” series director, writer, and executive producer Hwang Dong-hyuk wrote to fans back in January. “The fierce clash between [Gi-hun and Front Man’s] two worlds will continue into the series finale with Season 3, which will be brought to you next year.”

“I am thrilled to see the seed that was planted in creating a new Squid Game grow and bear fruit through the end of this story,” Hwang added. “We’ll do our best to make sure we bring you yet another thrill ride.”

Prepare for the final game. Here's your first look at Squid Game Season 3 photos, premiering June 27. #NextOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/3j8yUaOccK — Squid Game (@squidgame) January 30, 2025

Netflix hasn't revealed exactly what Tudum 2025 will bring for Squid Game, but seeing as how the event takes place at the end of May, it feels like the perfect opportunity to share a trailer. We may even get some other announcements regarding the future of the franchise.

Although Season 3 will be the last of the main Squid Games series, Netflix execs have already expressed a desire to continue the franchise. Hwang Dong-hyuk previously addressed the prospect of a spin-off series, suggesting it could help fill in the gaps or explore the backstories of some of the side characters. But no official announcements have been made, at least not yet. That could change at Netflix Tudum next month.

Netflix Tudum 2025 will stream live on Saturday, May 31st at 5:00 p.m. PT / 8:00 p.m. ET. Squid Game Season 3, meanwhile, will premiere on June 27th. Fans tuning into the livestream can also expect an update on Season 2 of Netflix's live-action One Piece series.