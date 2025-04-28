Netflix Teases ONE PIECE Season 2 Update At Tudum 2025 Next Month

Netflix's annual Tudum event is set to kick off next month on May 31st. For 2025, Tudum promises news and updates on all of the streamer's most anticipated shows and movies, including One Piece.

Fans have been waiting patiently for Season 2 of Netflix's live-action adaptation of One Piece and it seems like we will finally get an update next month.

"No spoilers, but you don't want to miss this, Nakama," the official Netflix One Piece Twitter/X account teased, re-posting the trailer for Tudum 2025.

The biggest shows. The most exciting movies. And the best fans in the world.#TUDUM 2025 — a global fan celebration featuring the biggest stars — streams live on Netflix May 31 at 8pm ET | 5 pm PT. pic.twitter.com/La8SqJ87cF — Netflix (@netflix) April 28, 2025

Netflix Tudum 2025 is a one night live event that will feature news and exclusive reveals for Netflix's biggest shows and movies. The event will stream live from the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on Saturday, May 31st at 5:00 p.m. PST / 8:00 p.m. EST.

One Piece is one of the many series that will be showcased, although it's unclear exactly what will be revealed. We'll probably get a first-look trailer and hopefully a release date announcement.

Filming on Season 2 of One Piece began in July 2024 and officially wrapped in February. It's already been confirmed that Season 2 will adapt the Loguetown, Reverse Mountain (Twin Cape), Whiskey Peak, Little Garden, and Drum Island arcs from the manga.

Netflix has been sharing behind the scenes videos of Season 2 and event brief interview snippets with some of the new cast members. But we've yet to see an official trailer. Hopefully that changes next month.

Anticipation for Season 2 is high following the critically acclaimed first season of the series. The first season was met with positive reception from critics and fans alike with a 86% on Rotten Tomatoes.

"One Piece captures the essence of its beloved source material with a charmingly big-hearted adaptation that should entertain longtime fans as well as patient newcomers," the critics consensus reads.

Netflix's One Piece is a live-action adaptation of the beloved manga series written by Eiichiro Oda, who serves as creative consultant for the show. The story follows the young pirate Monkey D. Luffy as he sails across the seas in hopes of finding the legendary One Piece treasure. With dreams of becoming King of the Pirates, Luffy's quest leads him on a journey to fantastical locations filled with pirates, bounty hunters, and corrupt generals.

Season 1 adapted the first 95 chapters of the manga, encompassing the entire East Blue Saga. The season concluded with the defeat of Arlong and the Straw Hat Pirates setting sail towards the Grand Line.

It's been expected that One Piece Season 2 will premiere on Netflix later this year, though there has been some uncertainty given the lack of announcements. However, now that we know we'll be getting some sort of update next month, it still seems possible that the show could premiere in 2025 -- perhaps in August which is the same month that the first season debuted.

Despite the wait for Season 2, there's been additional chatter that Netflix has already greenlit the series for a third season.