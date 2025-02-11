ONE PIECE Season 3 Has Seemingly Already Been Greenlit By Netflix

With filming on Season 2 of Neflix's live-action One Piece series wrapping up this month, fans are eagerly looking forward to the show's return. Netflix still hasn't announced when Season 2 will debut, although there's speculation that it could come sometime this year.

But while all awaiting the arrival of Season 2, it seems that Netflix has quietly already greenlit a third season of the show. No official announcement has been made, but it was recently discovered that the Writers Guild of America currently lists Season 3 as one of their upcoming projects with Joseph E Tracz and Matt Owens listed as Showrunners and Executive Producers. Popular One Piece account @pewpiece shared the information on X.

ONE PIECE Live Action Season 3 has not been officially announced by Netflix yet. However, a listing on the Writers Guild of America directory confirms that work on it has started



Here : https://t.co/10A5l8U0tg



How much seasons you think the show will have ?

The Writers Guild of America lists Season 3 for 2025-2026, which would be an incredibly fast turnaround. Seeing as how we are already in 2025 and still waiting for Season 2 to arrive, it's more likely that Season 3 will be released in 2026 at the soonest. Still, even for a 2026 release, work will have likely already quietly started for this to be a possibility.

It's possible that the studio filmed Season 2 and possibly parts of Season 3 simultaneously this past summer. But keep in mind, that nothing official has been announced yet.

Speculating even further, the dates of Season 3 should also serve as further indication that Season 2 will premiere sometime this year. Again, Netflix hasn't announced when Season 2 will debut, although many believe it will be at some point in 2025. This is based on quite a few hints shared over the past few months. Buggy the Clown actor Jeff Ward seemed to mouth "2025" in the set tour video when talking about the show's return, and the announcement of the One Piece LEGO collection suggested that new episodes will arrive "later this year."

Based on Eiichiro Oda's bestselling manga series of all time, One Piece follows the adventures of young pirate Monkey D. Luffy and his Straw Hats gang as they sail the high seas in search of infamous pirate Gold Roger’s mysterious treasure, the One Piece.

Season 1 of the live-action series was met with rave reviews from critics and fans alike. Certified Fresh with a 96% Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes, it's one of Netflix's highest-performing shows among general audiences. It was the No. 1 title globally on Netflix with over 37.8 million views amassed in fewer than two weeks.

One Piece Season 1 did a great job introducing newcomers to the series. The first season covered the East Blue Saga, from the Romance Dawn Arc to the end of the Arlong Park Arc. Season 2 will adapt the Loguetown, Reverse Mountain (Twin Cape), Whiskey Peak, Little Garden, and Drum Island arcs.