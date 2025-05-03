DEMON SLAYER: KIMETSU NO YAIBA - THE MOVIE: INFINITY CASTLE Release Countdown Continues With New Poster

Ufotable and Aniplex are continuing their countdown toward the theatrical release of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle. On Friday, they celebrated the 76-day mark by releasing a new promotional visual featuring Tengen Uzui.

Tengen played a major role in the anime's second season, which covered the Entertainment District Arc. But after suffering severe injuries in his battle against Daki and Gyutaro, he retired from his duty as a Hashira. He's mostly played a supporting role in the anime since then, assisting in the training of younger Demon Slayers in the Hashira Training Arc.

While he won't serve as a major character in the upcoming Infinity Castle arc movie trilogy, he is featured on the latest promotional poster, which marks just 76 days to go until the first film arrives in theaters in Japan. The image features Tengen with his long white hair and signature eye patch.

The first installment of the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Infinity Castle movie trilogy is scheduled to premiere in Japanese theaters on July 18, 2025, with international release dates following in August and September.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Infinity Castle Arc is an adaptation of the final arc of the popular manga series written and illustrated by Koyoharu Gotouge. It covers the climax of the series, including the major showdown between the Demon Slayer Corps and the Twelve Kizuki. The story will be told across three films that will be released in theaters.

The synopsis reads:

Tanjiro Kamado – a boy who joined an organization dedicated to hunting down demons called the Demon Slayer Corps after his younger sister Nezuko was turned into a demon. While growing stronger and deepening his friendships and bonds with fellow corps members, Tanjiro has battled many demons with his comrades – Zenitsu Agatsuma and Inosuke Hashibira. Along the way, his journey has led him to fight alongside the Demon Slayer Corps’ highest-ranking swordsmen, the Hashira, including Flame Hashira Kyojuro Rengoku aboard the Mugen Train, Sound Hashira Tengen Uzui within the Entertainment District, as well as Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito and Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji at the Swordsmith Village. As the Demon Slayer Corps members and Hashira engaged in a group strength training program, the Hashira Training, in preparation for the forthcoming battle against the demons, Muzan Kibutsuji appears at the Ubuyashiki Mansion. With the head of the Demon Corps in danger, Tanjiro and the Hashira rush to the headquarters but are plunged into a deep descent to a mysterious space by the hands of Muzan Kibutsuji. The destination of where Tanjiro and Demon Slayer Corps have fallen is the demons’ stronghold – the Infinity Castle. And so, the battleground is set as the final battle between the Demon Slayer Corps and the demons ignites.

While Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle arrives in theaters in Japan this July, those of us in the United States will have to wait until September 12th to catch it in theaters.