MARVEL Teams Up With Tsuburaya Productions To Release ULTRAMAN Comics And Graphic Novels

It Has been announced that Marvel will be collaborating with Tsuburaya Productions to release new Ultraman stories through comics and graphic novels next year! Hit the jump for the current details!

Over the weekend at Tokyo Comic Con, it was announced that Marvel Entertainment and Tsuburaya Productions will be collaborating to release new Ultraman stories through the release of comics and graphic novels that will arrive in 2020! The companies said that they will announce details of the creative teams working on the comics at a later date for fans.



Speaking of Ultraman, earlier this year the 1st season of the 3D CG anime Ultraman debuted on Netflix on April 1st. It has also been announced that the series will also be getting a second season! Check out the trailer from Netflix for the anime down below:







