MEGALO BOX's Blu-Ray Plans Include Three Original Shorts

Though the Megalo Box anime just began airing last week, plans for its blu-ray and DVD release have already been revealed. After just 1 episode, the hype for the Ashita no Joe-inspired series is palpable.

The new anime celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Ashita no Joe got off to a roaring start last week. Some anime fans are already declaring it the surprise hit of the stacked Spring 2018 anime season. Though that may be a bit premature, there's likely a sizable contingent of anime viewers that are keenly interested on the anime's blu-ray plans.



New reports indicate that the TV anime's home video release will be split into 3 volumes, with each containing an original anime short.



The first volume will contain a short titled Before the Round 1, which depicts events that occur prior to the anime's first episode. The second volume will have a short titled After the Round Final, which is set after the anime's 13th episode. What will be contained on the third volume is currently a mystery.



Currently, the release date for each of the three volumes are July 27, September 26 and November 22.



ABOUT MEGALO BOX

Studio: TMS Entertainment (ReLIFE, D.Gray-man, ORANGE)

Director: You Moriyama ( Lupin III: The Woman Called Fujiko Mine)

Character Designer: Unknown

Script: Kensak Kojima, Katsuhiko Manabe



MEGALO BOX SYNOPSIS:

Ashita no Joe 50th anniversary project.



JD (Junk Dog) participates in fixed boxing matches in an underground ring in order to live. Today, he enters the ring again, but he encounters a certain person. JD wants to take on a challenge that risks everything.

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... : AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our [LESS] : AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct . CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE