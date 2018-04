MEGALOX BOX Reveals Voice Actors For Three New Characters

Tatsuhisa Suzuki (Noctis in Kingsglaive: Final Fantasy XV) voices Mikio Shirato



Makoto Tamura (Black Panther/T'Challa in the Japanese dub of Black Panther) as Aragaki



Youhei Tadano (Shigemori Sumimura in Kekkaishi) as Miyagi





ABOUT MEGALO BOX

MEGALO BOX SYNOPSI

TMS Entertainment's reimagining of the classic Ashita no Joe manga for its 50th Anniversary might just be the best new show of the season. That's quite the accomplishment, considering the Spring season features new installments in some popular franchises such as Steins; Gate, My Hero Academia and Full Metal Panic!The conclusion of the third episode set the stage for the introduction of some formidable new characters and their voice actors have now been revealed.Studio: TMS Entertainment (ReLIFE, D.Gray-man, ORANGE)Director: You Moriyama ( Lupin III: The Woman Called Fujiko Mine)Character Designer: UnknownScript: Kensak Kojima, Katsuhiko ManabeS:Ashita no Joe 50th anniversary project.JD (Junk Dog) participates in fixed boxing matches in an underground ring in order to live. Today, he enters the ring again, but he encounters a certain person. JD wants to take on a challenge that risks everything.