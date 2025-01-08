MF GHOST Manga Ending In Six Chapters; INITIAL D Planning Special Projects For 30th ANniversary

Shuichi Shigeno's racing drama MF Ghost will end in six chapters. Amazon's listing for this year's seventh issue of Kodansha's Weekly Young Magazine, which will ship on Friday, revealed the news.

The manga's end doesn't come as a total surprise as the series has been racing towards its climax. Back in 2023, Shigeno noted that the manga was "four-fifths" done with its story and that it was entering its "final battle" although he was nervous he would be unable to draw the last part.

Shuuichi Shigeno's health issues have been well-documented over the years. The manga went on hiatus in November 2022 due to his poor health but returned in February 2023. It went on hiatus again just a few short months later that April and returned again in June, starting its "final battle."

Written and illustrated by Shuichi Shigeno, MF Ghost is a sequel to Initial D, focusing on Japan's street racing scene. In the near future where most cars have transitioned from traditional combustion engines to electric (and self-driving), MFG — founded by Ryosuke Takahashi (from the Initial D series) — serves as the last race for these antiquated racing cars. The story follows rookie racer Kanata Rivington who returns from Britain to Japan for the MFG, and to find his father.

MF Ghost has been serialized in Kodansha's Weekly Young Magazine since September 2017 with 21 tankobon volumes collected as of October 2024. There are over four million copies in circulation as of January 2023, thereKodansha USA publishes an English-language version of the series, describing it:

The author of Initial D has roared back onto the track with another hit! In a near future where cars have mostly switched over to sustainable power, combustion engine racing is a rarity. The MFG is the last major race for this dying breed, and half-Japanese Kanata Rivington has come back to try his luck. But that’s not all he’s come to Japan to do…he’s searching for his father, too. Can even the ambitious Kanata accomplish all he’s set out to do?

While the MF Ghost manga may be coming to an end, fans can still get their dose of Japanese street racing action thanks to the anime. Felix Film has produced the anime adaptation of MF Ghost since 2023. There are currently two seasons released so far with a third on the way. The anime, which is available on Crunchyroll, is described:

Japan adopts self-driving electric automobiles and renders most gas engines obsolete by 202X. The fastest cars find new life in the MFG, a racing circuit held on Japanese motorways. Drivers from around the world race for a shot at the title. Kanata Rivington returns from Britain to Japan for the MFG—and to find his father. Can he win the title and find answers? Buckle up and push it to the limit!

Both seasons of the MF Ghost anime are available to stream on Crunchyroll with subs and dubs.

Meanwhile, the Initial D series is about to celebrate its 30th anniversary. The magazine hints at "special projects" coming soon. The racing series manga was serialized in Kodansha's Weekly Young Magazine from 1995 to 2023, and has been adapted into several anime television and OVA series.