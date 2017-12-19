MOB PSYCHO 100 Web Manga To End This Friday Confirms Series Creator
ONE has revealed on Twitter that his second most popular series after One-Punch Man will be ending this Friday, December 22 at Chapter 101. The series is currently published on Shogakukan's Manga ONE web app. Chapter 100 was released back in November and there have been a number of "sub-Chapters" released in the ensuing weeks, up to Chapter 100.17.
Sad news Mob Psycho 100 fans. ONE, the series enigmatic manga creator has revealed on Twitter that Friday's new chapter will be its last.
The anime adapted the first 50 chapters so there's definitely enough material for a second season from Studio Bones. The first season aired in Japan during the Summer 2016 anime season and gradually developed a solid following once anime fans realized that the series would be a lot different from One-Punch Man.
A live-action Netflix adaptation is set to debut on January 12. An anime special focusing on Mob's con-artist mentor Reigen will have a limited run in Japanese theaters, beginning on March 18.
Eighth-grader Shigeo "Mob" Kageyama has tapped into his inner wellspring of psychic prowess at a young age. But the power quickly proves to be a liability when he realizes the potential danger in his skills. Choosing to suppress his power, Mob's only present use for his ability is to impress his longtime crush, Tsubomi, who soon grows bored of the same tricks.
In order to effectuate control on his skills, Mob enlists himself under the wing of Arataka Reigen, a con artist claiming to be a psychic, who exploits Mob's powers for pocket change. Now, exorcising evil spirits on command has become a part of Mob's daily, monotonous life. However, the psychic energy he exerts is barely the tip of the iceberg; if his vast potential and unrestrained emotions run berserk, a cataclysmic event that would render him completely unrecognizable will be triggered. The progression toward Mob's explosion is rising and attempting to stop it is futile.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]