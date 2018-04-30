More Gameplay Footage From LITTLE WITCH ACADEMIA: CHAMBER OF TIME Released

After hitting Japan retailer shelves last November, the Little Witch Academia action role-playing video game from A+ Games will drop in North America on May 15.

The latest gameplay footage trailers from Little Witch Academia: Chamber of Time showcases both the game's "offline" and "online" co-op gameplay. What both trailers reveal is that whether your online or offline, there are certain parameters and damage values you have to commit - i.e. you won't be able to let your partner do all the heavy lifting. The main player will take control of Akko, while supporting players will control one of her two friends, either Sucy or Lotte. All three characters have distinct move sets.



Released in Japan as Little Witch Academia: Toki no Mahō to Nana Fushigi, the video game is based on the original Little Witch Academia anime from Studio Trigger. The original short film was released in Japanese theaters on March 2, 2013 and a sequel short film (backed from Kickstarter) was released on October 9, 2015. A 2-cour TV anime adaptation began airing in Japan in January 2017, with the show's first 13 episodes debuting in North America on Netflix, on June 30, 2017.









