MY HERO ACADEMIA Anime Series Reveals 2 New Pro Heroes
Earlier this week in the latest edition of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, the magazine revealed two new characters and cast members for the third season of the My Hero Academia anime. The new members are Gang Orca and Edgeshot who are both very well known pro heroes. Check out the images of them down below:
Gang Orca will be voiced by Shuhei Matsuda, Gang Orca is the #10 pro hero and his quirk is Orcinus. Matsuda also plays the Villain Moonfish in the series.
Edgeshot will be voiced by Kenta Kamakari, Edgeshot is the #5 pro hero and his quirk is Foldabody.
The third season season premiered on April 7th of this year. Funimation is streaming the English dub of the third season, and Crunchyroll and Hulu are streaming the series with English subtitles. The season will have a whopping 25 episodes. Check out the official trailer for season 3 down below:
What are your thoughts on the new heroes? Do you think their quirks will be awesome? Let us know which episode has been your favorite so far!
