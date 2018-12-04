MY HERO ACADEMIA Collaborates With The Avengers In New Crossover Videos And Posters
Earlier today the official website for My Hero Academia announced a new cross-promo collaboration with Avengers: Infinity War. The collab arrives just in time for the April 27 release of the Avengers: Infinity War film and start of My Hero Academia anime's third season last Saturday. Check out the official trailer down below:
The official website for My Hero Academia announced a new cross-promo collaboration with Avengers: Infinity War. Hit the jump to check out the videos and get the full details.
They have also brought 6 additional videos in addition to the one above, in the other videos the My Hero Academia characters are each charged with introducing a different Avenger. Check out all 6 of the videos below:
In the video Izuku says that he truly understands Captain America's feelings, as they both wanted to help others and later gained the power to do so. He also says that the number one thing he admires about Captain America is his unshakable sense of justice.
In the video Bakugo says that Iron Man is an annoying old man who is rich in addition to being a genius, but shows him some respect because he is also seriously strong and has a powerful quirk in the palm of his hand (like Bakugo) and he can fly.
Uraraka says in the video that the Black Window is calm and super strong, and although she may seem a bit scary at times, she also has a side to her that's caring toward her friends. Uraraka aspires to be a beautiful and strong female hero just like the Black Widow.
Iida says that since Doctor Strange was in the position of saving lives as a doctor, he believes in not killing others. Iida says that is a very heroic aspect and that others should learn from that and follow his footsteps.
In the video Todoroki compares Thor's lighting powers to his own powers over the forces of nature, fire and ice. He also mentions that Thor and his brother Loki are always fighting. Tenya mentions that Todoroki and Thor share a few things in common as well as the fact that they both have strong "hero" fathers.
In the video above All Might says that Dr. Banner is the kindest member of the Avengers, but transforms into the Hulk when agitated and angry. Although there were times when he would hurt those around him, he is able to control himself more little by little everytime. Izuku notes that he is similar to All Might in how he is kind and can transform between two forms.
Check out the posters for Marvels Avengers: Infinity War as well as the collaboration poster of My Hero Academia down below!
Which character combination was your favorite? Which one do you think would be the strongest? Let us know your answers in the comments down below!
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]