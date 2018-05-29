MY HERO ACADEMIA Creator Is Attending This Years San Diego Comic-Con
Earlier today fans were pleased to hear the news from Viz Media on Twitter that My Hero Academia creator Kōhei Horikoshi will be a guest at this years Comic Con in San Diego! Check out the official announcement video down below:
This will be Horikoshi's first ever professional North American appearance. Horikoshi will participate in a My Hero Academia panel discussion along with several voice actors including Christopher R. Sabat (All Might) and Justin Briner (Deku). He will also participate in Viz Media's Shonen Jump panel and two autograph sessions.
This years San Diego Comic Con will take place on July 19th-22nd at the San Diego Convention Center with a preview night on July 18th.
What are your thoughts on the announcement? Are you excited for more things to come over here to the West? Let us know what you thought of the announcement by leaving a comment down below!
