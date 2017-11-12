MY HERO ACADEMIA Feature Film's Official Website Opens For Summer 2018 Release
The official website and twitter pages have opened today for the upcoming anime film based on Kohei Horikoshi's action shonen manga My Hero Academia, the new film is titled My Hero Academia The Movie. The website and Twitter page both confirmed the film's in Japan in the summer of 2018. While not much details are provided, the film will tell an original story supervised by the manga author Horikoshi, who will also provide the original character designs.
Kenji Nagasaki has been the director for the past two and the upcoming third TV anime series, and will be making his feature film directorial debut in this film. Yosuke Kuroda is the TV anime's series composition writer and will be providing screenplay for the film. Character designer Yoshihiko Umakoshi and soundtrack composer Yuuki Hayashi are also attached with the film project.
Here is the official tweet from the official twitter page for the film with some exclusive art!
Horikoshi posted his comment on the film on the film's site:
"I did not believe it at all when I heard that they might be making a film, but I have been more than happy since I learned that it was really happening. Not to mention Deku and others' action, I think that the film will have a lot of content, such as a certain character's past that has not been told in the manga story yet and flashy action scenes that can be shown only in a film. You can look forward to it!"
Here is the official teaser trailer for the third season of the My Hero Academia anime as well as a trailer of the series for your viewing pleasure!
My Hero Academia Synopsis: Izuku has dreamt of being a hero all his life—a lofty goal for anyone, but especially challenging for a kid with no superpowers. That’s right, in a world where eighty percent of the population has some kind of super-powered “quirk,” Izuku was unlucky enough to be born completely normal. But that’s not enough to stop him from enrolling in one of the world’s most prestigious hero academies.
