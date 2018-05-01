MY HERO ACADEMIA: ONE'S JUSTICE Shows Off More Of Bakugo
Bandai Namco has officially updated the Japanese site for My Hero Academia: One's Justice with a closer look at one of the few playable characters confirmed so far. Katsuki Bakugo is Deku's childhood friend who has now turned into a heated rival. We have some new art and screenshots for your viewing pleasure!
Katsuki Bakugo is now in the spotlight for the upcoming video game, My Hero Academia: One's Justice! Hit the jump to check out some new art and screenshots of him in game!
Deku's childhood friend strongly believes he will one day become the No. 1 hero thanks to his intelligence, strength, natural battle senses, and confidence. His Explosion Quirk allows him to exude a nitro-like sweat from his palms and ignite it, you can see the explosions in his hands in the screenshots below.
My Hero Academia: One's Justice is coming to PS4 and Switch in Japan, with a later worldwide 2018 release planned for PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]