MY HERO ACADEMIA Producer Targets 2030 For Their Studio’s Next Major Hit

One of the key producers behind the anime series My Hero Academia is now setting her sights on 2030 and she’s aiming to go big. In a new interview with Business Insider, acclaimed producer Okamura Wakana revealed her long-term ambitions for the next era of her studio, Story Inc., outlining a clear goal: create the next breakout anime hit within the next five years.

Wakana, whose track record includes Haikyu!!, Psycho-Pass, and My Hero Academia, spoke candidly about both the realities of anime production and her hopes for Story Inc.’s future. With MHA ending its more than decade long run next month, Wakana is preparing to usher in a new generation of hits and she’s already thinking years ahead.

During the interview, Wakana explained the importance of crafting a commercially and creatively successful project:

"I want to focus on making a hit. In the end, if we don't have a hit, there's no way to give back to the creators and investors. By focusing on a hit, everyone will be happy, and it will lead to the next work and the future."

Her mindset reflects the balancing act every anime producer faces: honoring creators, delivering quality content, and ensuring financial success that allows studios to keep growing.

She goes on to emphasize the long development timelines that make immediate success unlikely:

"Planning is my main job, so in that sense, I want to come up with a plan that will be an overwhelming hit. However, like the two of you, anime is not something that can be planned and released in the same year. So next year, I would like to sow the seeds of a hit, looking towards 2027, 2028, and maybe even 2030."

This multi-year planning window is common in the anime industry, where projects require extensive conceptual development before entering production.

Wakana’s Career: From TOHO to Story Inc.

Wakana is one of the most experienced and respected producers working in the industry today. She spent years at TOHO, contributing to more than half a dozen high profile productions that you have probably heard or watched, including:

Haikyu!!

Psycho-Pass

My Hero Academia

Weathering With You

Suzume

Her Blue Sky

Bubble

Adam by Eve: A Live in Animation

The Colors Within

After leaving TOHO, she transitioned to Story Inc., where she has helped guide the studio through early successes and has taken part in producing all seven of their anime films. Story Inc. is currently working on Fate Rewinder, an anime adaptation of Futa Kimura’s manga.

With her sights set on 2030, Wakana appears ready to lead Story Inc. into a bold new era and potentially deliver the industry’s next big hit.

While Wakana looks ahead, fans are preparing to say goodbye to My Hero Academia. The long-running anime is officially set to conclude next month after more than ten years on the air.

To mark the occasion, Japan will hold a massive send-off: an "Ultra Screening" on Dec. 13th, with all of MHA Season 8 shown back-to-back in a six-hour marathon across a dozen theaters. The event will conclude with the world premiere of the season’s epilogue episode.

The emotional weight of the production has been felt behind the scenes as well. English voice actor Clifford Chapin, who plays Katsuki Bakugo, described the physical strain of recording Season 8, Episode 4:

"I nearly fainted 5 times recording this episode. I also pulled a muscle in my eye that is still recovering and had a headache that I couldn't get rid of for 6 days straight afterwards."

The intensity reflects not only the stakes of the story but also the dedication of the cast and crew as they bring the series to its final chapter.

With MHA coming to a close and Story Inc. growing rapidly, Wakana is outlining a long-term strategy that could define the next era of mainstream anime. By planning now for major projects years down the line, she’s positioning her studio to deliver something ambitious something that could rival the success of My Hero Academia itself. If her past work is any indication, whatever she’s preparing for 2027–2030 will be worth the wait.

What are your thoughts on the article? Are you excited to see what is coming in the future from Wakana? Let us know if you are up to date on My Hero Academia in the comments down below!