MY HERO ACADEMIA S3E20 - Did Love Really Save The Day? SPOILERS
One thing I love about My Hero Academia is the lack or minor use of fillers. Almost every episode is straight from the manga and the main story does not deviate from its objective. However, today's episode was a filler, one I enjoyed since it connected and referenced the upcoming movie, My Hero Academia: Two Heroes. (Side note, you can buy tickets for the movie now!) Save the World With Love was about a hostage scenario, one where a group of 6 heroes had to work together in order to save 3 hostages and beat the villain, all set in a Jewelry store.
My Hero Academia just aired a filler episode that connects directly to the upcoming movie, My Hero Academia: Two Heroes. Called Save the World With Love, this episode focuses on hostage rescue.
The first thing we see in the episode is a fun introduction with All Might and Deku. I thought this was a super cool and unique way to tell viewers this episode is not cannon. They both told viewers that we should go beyond existing procedure and this just felt so right, perfect My Hero vibe. The relationship between these two is really entertaining, the super hyped-up guy and the shy, awkward other.
The first connection we get with the movie is this short flashback All Might experiences while watching T.V. He remembers his old friend, David Shield, and his first steps on becoming the worl'd Symbol of Peace. Amazing costume by the way, I'm a sucker for Silver Age design. The cape might be too much though. David and his daughter Melissa will have prominent roles in the movie, they helped All Might become who he is... or was. Think of it as the Lucius Fox to All Might's Batman. I can't wait to see how they worked together and the justice they served.
Over in present time, our group of 6 heroes trying to save these hostages are coming up with a plan. Most of the episode is about this group thinking strategy and solving the mystery of who killed the villain. I really like when the show takes time to show the mentality behind villains and deduction skills for our heroes. However, one thing the show does, and I kind of enjoy it, is highlight Deku so much. At the end of the day, this IS Deku's story on how he became the world's greatest hero. The episode makes him solve everything, he told the giant story on Midnight's and the villain's relationship, he found out who the killer was and Plus Ultra, baby. Deku has crazy potential for heroism, even if he doesn't know it.
This plot twist had me laughing like crazy. "The corpse is gone!" Well, the body is gone then it was never a corpse to begin with. All Might (Villain) sees the chance to escape and does it, all while the heroes are too busy whining. For an episode called Save the World With Love, there was not much love here. Midnight thought the villain killed himself for him but at the end of the day, he was trying to escape. I think love will not save the day, you have to use your power and brain to help people. Actions, not sentiment. This episode proved what using love in a scenario like will do.
Now we know why Deku and All Might are going to I-Island, All Might received an invitation from Melissa Shield. He considered this as an opportunity to teach Deku some things and maybe get some gadgets to help him. What the episode didn't explain is how the other heroes end up in the Island, maybe it will be explained in the movie itself. All in all, the filler was ok, nothing really cool and nothing bad. I didn't feel like I lost a week of My Hero, the episode did its job on keeping me entertained. What did you think of the episode?
My Hero Academia airs Saturdays with English subs on Crunchyroll and with English dubs on Funimation.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]