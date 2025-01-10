MY MELODY & KUROMI Netflix Series Brings Sanrio's Beloved Characters To Life In Stop-Motion

Netflix has released a new teaser for My Melody & Kuromi, an upcoming series based on the two beloved Sanrio characters, set to debut on the streaming service this July. The teaser doesn't reveal too much, but does give us our first look at these two adorable characters created in stop-motion.

Arriving this July, My melody & Kuromi will celebrate the 50th anniversary of My Melody and the 20th anniversary of Kurmoi. The series will follow the two Sanrio characters on an adventure in their whimsical home, Mariland.

"My Melody is a straightforward, cheerful girl who cares deeply for her younger brother. She enjoys baking cookies with her mother," Netflix said of My Melody, who made her debut in 1975. Sanrio's official character description reads:

My Melody was born in the forest of Mariland. Her favorite hobby is baking cookies with her mother, and her favorite food is almond pound cake. She enjoys eating cake with her best friend, a mouse named Flat.

Kuromi, who debuted in 2005 and has since become one of Sanrio's most popular characters, was introduced as My Melody's self-proclaimed rival. According to Netflix, she "may seem like a troublemaker, but she's actually quite feminine." Sanrio's official character description explains:

Kuromi is a tomboy, but behind her tough appearance, she is actually very girly. She enjoys writing in her diary and reading romance novels.

My Melody & Kuromi is directed by Tomoki Misato (Pui Pui Molcar) with a script from award-winning playwright and screenwriter Shuko Nemoto.

"I’m thrilled that this project is finally announced in this important year marking the 50th anniversary of My Melody and the 20th anniversary of Kuromi!" Misato shared in a statement. "This momentous project motivated all of us to come together, take on various challenges, and push the envelope with stop-motion. I hope everyone will enjoy this exciting story set in our handcrafted Mariland, the thrilling action that pushes the limits of stop-motion, and, of course, the cute and dynamic characters."

Nemoto, who wrote the script during the pandemic, added: "Having My Melody and Kuromi speak lines I wrote felt like a reward for me as a writer. Because of the pandemic, I couldn't meet with Director Misato or the producers in person. But we connected remotely each week, carefully building this together. The project is filled with love for the world of My Melody, beloved by people of all ages. I believe everyone, from adults to children, will have favorite scenes and lines."

My Melody & Kuromi is produced by Toruku, which is a part of WIT Studio. It is Toruku's first stop-motion animation.

Even the adorable Sanrio characters joined in on the fun, offering their own message to fans.