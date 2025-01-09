Netflix Releases Final Trailer For SAKAMOTO DAYS Before This Weekend's Premiere

In just two days, the highly anticipated anime series Sakamoto Days will debut on Netflix. Ahead of its January 11th debut, the streamer has released the final trailer, highlighting the duality of Taro Sakamoto.

An adaptation of the best-selling manga by Yuto Suzuki, Sakamoto Days focuses on Taro Sakamoto, a retired legendary hitman who has since settled into a quiet and mundane life as a family man. As revealed in the trailer though, you don't get just to leave the organization without asking... or else you die. With a price tag on his head and enemies and colleagues now hunting him down, Sakamoto is forced back into action, and he hasn't lost a step.

"In Sakamoto Days, an ex-hitman turned shopkeeper, juggles dad duties while dodging bullets like a pro," Netflix teases.

Taro Sakamoto was the ultimate assassin, feared by villains and admired by hitmen. But one day…he fell in love! Retirement, marriage, fatherhood and then… Sakamoto gained weight! The chubby guy who runs the neighborhood?store is actually a former legendary hitman! Can he protect his family from danger? Get ready to experience a new kind of action comedy series!

As you can tell from the trailer, Sakamoto Days will feature a mixture of action and comedy. The manga is known for its impressive action sequences, and it looks like the anime will do it justice.

As previously revealed, the opening theme for Sakamoto Days is titled "Run Sakamoto Run." It's performed by Vaundy, the talented artist who has previously contributed to the theme songs of several other anime hits, including Spy x Family's "Todome no Ichigeki and Chainsaw Man's "Chainsaw Blood."

Sakamoto Days is directed by Masaki Watanabe (original Bartender anime) with series composition by Taku Kishimoto (Blue Lock: Episode Nagi) and character designs by Yo Moriyama (Bubble concept art). The series is animated by TMS Entertainment, the same studio behind the critically acclaimed anime Dr. Stone. It's scheduled to premiere on Netflix on January 11th with new episodes dropping weekly every Saturday.

The duality of Taro Sakamoto.



SAKAMOTO DAYS comes to Netflix on January 11! pic.twitter.com/QnDGBsLAKk — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) January 9, 2025

For those interested in the original source material, Sakamoto Days is serialized in Shueisha's shonen manga magazine Weekly Shonen Jump. It's published in English by Viz Media and the Manga Plus online platform.

