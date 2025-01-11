ONE-PUNCH MAN Season 3 Trailer Reportedly Coming At AnimeJapan 2025

With One-Punch Man Season 3 confirmed to premiere in 2025, fans are eagerly awaiting an official trailer for the anime. J.C. Staff has been releasing character art and promo videos slowly through its Hero Visual Project for the past couple of months, but we've yet to see a proper trailer for the third season.

Well, now multiple reports claim that the One-Punch Man Season 3 will be shown at AnimeJapan 2025 in just a few months. The annual anime convention is scheduled to take place from March 22 through March 23. This year's event will feature exhibitions and stage announcements for some of the biggest anime from Aniplex, Kadokawa, TOHO Animation, and more.

A record-breaking 117 exhibitors will be at this year's AnimeJapan promoting some of the most well-known and beloved anime, including One Piece, Pokemon, Jujutsu Kaisen, Kaiju No. 8, Fullmetal Alchemist, Dandadan, Digimon, Dr. Stone, Hunter x Hunter, and One-Punch Man. A Kick-Off livestream for AnimeJapan 2025 will be held on January 17th and will reveal the stage schedule. You'll be able to tune in through the AnimeJapan YouTube channel.

While the schedule has not officially been announced, there's a good chance that One-Punch Man Season 3 could be part of the Kick Off. There are numerous reports on social media that claim Bandai Namco has confirmed that a new trailer for One-Punch Man Season 3 will be shown at AnimeJapan 2025.

If true, then this could signal that the premiere of Season 3 won't likely be for another couple of months. It's currently estimated that One-Punch Man Season 3 will premiere in October of this year. But again, we should get further confirmation at AnimeJapan in a few months.

1stPunch👊



Anime One-Punch Man" Season 3 scheduled to air in 2025!



The newest Season of the series is scheduled to air in the 10th anniversary year of when the First Season aired!

Look forward to more information. — TVアニメ「ワンパンマン」公式 (@opm_anime) December 13, 2024

One-Punch Man Season 3 is easily one of this year's most anticipated anime, and fans have been starved for new information. The last major teaser we got was the Special Announcement released back in February of last year. Since then, it's been only character illustrations released through the Hero Visual Project.

Saitama is a hero who only became a hero for fun. After three years of "special training," hes become so strong that he's practically invincible. In fact, he's too strong—even his mightiest opponents are taken out with a single punch. Alongside Genos, his faithful disciple, Saitama performs his official hero duties as a member of the Hero Association. One day, monsters claiming to be from the Monster Association suddenly appeared, taking a child of Hero Association executive as a hostage. The S-class heroes gather and plan a raid on the Monster Association hideout to rescue the hostage. Meanwhile, Garou, a "human monster" who was taken by the Monster Association during a battle with the heroes, awakens in the Monster Association hideout.

One-Punch Man is an anime adaptation of the popular manga written by ONE and illustrated by Yusuke Murata. The series debuted in 2015, followed by a second season in 2019. Season 3 was announced in 2022.