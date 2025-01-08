DR. STONE: SCIENCE FUTURE English-Dubbed Episodes Releasing Alongside New Season

DR. STONE: SCIENCE FUTURE English-Dubbed Episodes Releasing Alongside New Season

Dr. Stone: Science Future, the fourth and final season of the sci-fi adventure anime series, debuts this week with Crunchyroll confirming English dubs will release simultaneously.

By MattIsForReal - Jan 08, 2025 11:01 PM EST
Filed Under: Crunchyroll
Source: Crunchyroll

Dr. Stone: Science Future, the fourth season of the sci-fi adventure anime from TMS Entertainment, is set to premiere this week on January 9, 2025, at 22:00 JST (January 9, 2025, at 08:00 EST). As previously announced, the newest season will have a simulcast release on Crunchyroll.

That's not all though! Crunchyroll just announced that the English-dubbed episodes of Dr. Stone: Science Future will be released simultaneously. This means you can stream the latest episodes in English with no delay.

An adaptation of the Japanese manga series written by Riichiro Inagaki and illustrated by the South Korean artist Boichi, the Dr. Stone anime series follows scientific genius Senku Ishigami as he plans to rebuild civilization after humanity was mysteriously turned into stone. The official synopsis, via Crunchyroll, reads:

Several thousand years after a mysterious phenomenon that turns all of humanity to stone, the extraordinarily intelligent, science-driven boy, Senku Ishigami, awakens.

Facing a world of stone and the total collapse of civilization, Senku makes up his mind to use science to rebuild the world. Starting with his super strong childhood friend Taiju Oki, who awakened at the same time, they will begin to rebuild civilization from nothing...

Depicting two million years of scientific history from the Stone Age to present day, the unprecedented crafting adventure story is about to begin!

TMS Entertainment's anime series first debuted in 2019. It was followed by a second season, Dr. Stone: Stone Wars, in 2021. A television special set between  Season 2 and Season 3, titled Dr. Stone: Ryusui, aired in July 2022. The third season, Dr. Stone: New World, came in 2023. All three previously released seasons and the special episode are available to stream on Crunchyroll.

Dr. Stone: Science Future will serve as the fourth and final season. It will run for three split cours with the first kicking off this week! The Season 4 description teases: "Senku and the Kingdom of Science revive Tsukasa and build a spaceship to reach Why Man on the Moon!"

With the English dubs premiering soon, Crunchyroll has shared the English dub cast:

Dr. Stone: Science Future English Dub Cast

  • Senku voiced by Aaron Dismuke
  • Ryusui voiced by Clifford Chapin
  • Gen voiced by Brandon McInnis
  • Kohaku voiced by Felecia Angelle
  • Minami voiced by Kristi Rothrock
  • Suika voiced by Sarah Wiedenheft
  • Chrome voiced by Matt Shipman
  • Ukyo voiced by Mark Allen Jr.
  • Ginro voiced by Justin Briner
  • Taiju voiced by Ricco Fajardo
  • Yo voiced by Kyle Phillips
  • Magma voiced by J. Michael Tatum
  • Nikki voiced by Katelyn Barr
  • Yuzuriha voiced by Brittany Lauda
  • Kaseki voiced by Kenny Green
  • Kinro voiced by Jessie James Grelle
  • Tsukasa voiced by Ian Sinclair
  • Francois voiced by Michelle Rojas
  • Kirisame voiced by Lindasy Seidel
  • Matsukaze voiced by Alejandro Saab

The Dr. Stone manga was serialized in Shueisha's shonen manga magazine Weekly Shonen Jump from March 2017 to March 2022. Viz Media licenses the English-language version of the manga for the United States.

SOLO LEVELING Season 2 Premiere Date Announced With Explosive New Trailer
SOLO LEVELING Season 2 Premiere Date Announced With Explosive New Trailer

