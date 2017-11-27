Shonen Headlines Pictures Videos Wallpaper

MY HERO ACADEMIA Season 3 Anime Schedule And Visual Poster Have Arrived

The Japanese TV schedule and new poster key visual have been unveiled for the anime adaptation of Kōhei Horikoshi's big hit superhero saga!

Griffin Best | 11/27/2017
Filed Under: "Shonen"
It's official: the 3rd season of My Hero Academia, an on-going TV anime adaptation of Kōhei Horikoshi's shōnen superhero manga will return to Japanese TV beginning in April of 2018. My Hero Academia will broadcast according to the following schedule:

Nippon TV: every Saturday during the 17:30 time slot (5:30 PM JST) beginning in April of 2018.
Yomiuri TV: every Saturday during the 17:30 time slot (5:30 PM JST) beginning in April of 2018.

Season 3 Poster

The original My Hero Academia manga is serialized in Shueisha's Weekly Shōnen Jump magazine, and an English language version is also available from Viz Media. The My Hero Academia TV anime is directed by Kenji Nagasaki and features animation by BONES.

Here is the official teaser trailer for the third season of My Hero Academia!






Izuku has dreamt of being a hero all his life—a lofty goal for anyone, but especially challenging for a kid with no superpowers. That’s right, in a world where eighty percent of the population has some kind of super-powered “quirk,” Izuku was unlucky enough to be born completely normal. But that’s not enough to stop him from enrolling in one of the world’s most prestigious hero academies.
