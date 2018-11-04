Shonen Headlines Pictures Videos Wallpaper

MY HERO ACADEMIA Season Two Part One Is Now Up For Grabs

Funimation has announced that the first part of the My Hero Academia anime's season two is now officially up for grabs! Hit the jump to check out how you can get your hands on it!

Albedo | 4/11/2018
Earliert this week Funimation announced on their website that the first of My Hero Academia season two is up for grabs! The Blu-ray/DVD combo comes at a price of about $49 US Dollars. The disks come with the first 13 episodes of season two for fans to enjoy! If you want to check it out, click here.

Check out the official announcement video down below:



Class 1-A made a name for themselves after facing The League of Villains, but an even greater challenge is about to begin. These young heroes will now fight students from other classes in the world's biggest Quirk competition-the U.A. sports festival! With dreams at stake and friends turning to adversaries, Deku will give everything he's got in his grand debut as the world's next symbol of peace.

