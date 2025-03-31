MY HERO ACADEMIA VIGILIANTES Second Official Trailer Has Landed

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes dropped a new trailer before it's debut. The prequel explores street-level heroes before Deku's era, featuring Koichi, Pop Step, and Knuckleduster in a gritty new story.

News
By GBest - Mar 31, 2025 04:03 PM EST
Filed Under: Shonen
Source: Crunchyroll Youtube

A brand-new chapter in the My Hero Academia universe is almost here. Starting April 7, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, a prequel to the massively popular anime franchise, will stream exclusively on Crunchyroll outside of Asia. New episodes will drop weekly, airing the same day as they premiere in Japan.

The second official trailer was unveiled on Crunchyroll's Youtube channel, the upcoming anime series adapts My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, a spinoff manga written by Hideyuki Furuhashi and illustrated by Betten Court. The story takes place several years before Izuku Midoriya’s journey begins, offering fans a fresh perspective on the quirks and chaos of hero society. Check out the new trailer down below:

The original manga first debuted in Jump GIGA in 2016 before transitioning to the Shonen Jump+ digital platform, where it ran until its conclusion in 2022. The series spans 15 collected volumes, and an English-language version is currently available via VIZ Media. Here is a short synopsis on the series:

Koichi Haimawari is a dull college student who aspires to be a hero but has given up on his dream. Although 80% of the world’s population has superhuman powers called Quirks, few are chosen to become heroes and protect people. Everything changes for Koichi when he and Pop☆Step are saved by the vigilante Knuckleduster and get recruited to become vigilantes themselves!

Helming the anime adaptation is Kenichi Suzuki, best known for his work as chief director on JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure. The project is being produced by studio bones, the same studio behind the main My Hero Academia anime. Series composition is led by My Hero Academia veteran Yosuke Kuroda, while Takahiko Yoshida (Cells at Work!) handles character designs. Music for the series is composed by Yuki Hayashi, Shogo Yamashira, and Yuki Furuhashi.

The anime’s production team also includes Yukihiro Watanabe as art director, Haruko Nobori as color designer, Eiei Cho as cinematography director, Mizuki Sasaki as 3DCG director, Kiyoshi Hirose as editor, and Masafumi Mima as sound director.

The voice cast includes Shuichiro Umeda (Makeine: Too Many Losing Heroines!) as Koichi Haimawari, also known as The Crawler; Ikumi Hasegawa (BOCCHI THE ROCK!) as Pop☆Step; and Yasuhiro Mamiya (Dr. STONE) as Knuckleduster.

For longtime fans and newcomers alike, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is set to offer a gritty, street-level look at the world of quirks, heroism, and the moral gray areas in between. Be sure to add it to your watchlist on April 7th!

As always, stay tuned to Animemojo.com for more anime news!

