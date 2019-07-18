MY NEXT LIFE AS A VILLAINESS: ALL ROUTES LEAD TO DOOM! TV Anime Set To Premiere In 2020
A TV anime adaptation of writer Satoru Yamaguchi and illustrator Nami Hidaka's My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! (Otome Game no Hametsu Flag Shika Nai Akuyaku Reijō ni Tensei Shiteshimatta...) romatntic comedy light novel series was first announced way back in 2018 but the latest update has revealed that it won't be released until 2020. Hopefully, the series will drop during the Winter 2020 season in January.
The My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! light novel series from Satoru Yamaguchi and Nami Hidaka will release a TV anime adaptation in 2020.
The original light novel series was published by Ichijinsha under their Ichinjinsha Bunko Iris imprint. An english-language version has been released by J-Novel Club.
After hitting her head particularly hard one day, Duke Claes' daughter, Katarina, suddenly recalls all the memories of her past life: that of a teenage Japanese girl. Just before her untimely death, this girl recalls playing an otome game... that is exactly like the world she's living in now! She is now Katarina Claes, the antagonist of the otome game, who nastily hounded the protagonist until the end. Knowing all the possible outcomes of the game, she realizes that every single possible route ends with Katarina being murdered or exiled! In order to avoid these Catastrophic Bad Ends, she has to use her knowledge of the game and her own wiles, starting with breaking off this engagement with the prince... Will Katarina survive while making her way through this world, where red flags trip at every turn? Find out in this reverse-harem rom-com, led by everybody's favorite villainess!
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]