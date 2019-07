Netflix Developing Norse Mythology Anime Series From JUSTICE LEAGUE Director Zack Snyder And Jay Oliva

With projects likeand, Netflix continues to expand their collection of anime series, which already includes popular shows such asandIn fact, just recently Deadline reported that the streaming service is developing a brand-new anime show fromdirector Jay Oliva and Zack Snyder (300, Watchmen).Netflix is keeping details on the series under wraps, but we do know the project will be based on Norse mythology. Also, while both directors have signed on to write and executive produce the show, only Jay Oliva is currently set to direct the series.