Netflix Developing Norse Mythology Anime Series From JUSTICE LEAGUE Director Zack Snyder And Jay Oliva

It has just been announced that Netflix is developing yet another original anime series, with frequent collaborators Jay Oliva and Zack Snyder attached as showrunners. More details available past the jump.

Altered Carbon and Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045, Netflix continues to expand their collection of anime series, which already includes popular shows such as Ultraman and Aggretsuko.



In fact, just recently Batman vs. Robin director Jay Oliva and Zack Snyder (300, Watchmen).



Netflix is keeping details on the series under wraps, but we do know the project will be based on Norse mythology. Also, while both directors have signed on to write and executive produce the show, only Jay Oliva is currently set to direct the series. With projects likeand, Netflix continues to expand their collection of anime series, which already includes popular shows such asandIn fact, just recently Deadline reported that the streaming service is developing a brand-new anime show fromdirector Jay Oliva and Zack Snyder (300, Watchmen).Netflix is keeping details on the series under wraps, but we do know the project will be based on Norse mythology. Also, while both directors have signed on to write and executive produce the show, only Jay Oliva is currently set to direct the series.

There is no estimated release date for the untitled anime, but it is the latest partnership between Zack Snyder and Jay Oliva, as they previously collaborated on Justice League and Man of Steel.