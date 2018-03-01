Netflix Japan Debuts Eerie New DEVILMAN CRYBABY Trailer

Netflix Japan released a new Devilman Crybaby trailer for everyone to ogle at while they wait for the release later this week. Hit the jump and check it out!

Netflix Japan launched a new 30 second teaser video for the upcoming Netflix Original Devilman Crybaby series. The text in the video is translated to: "Who are you?," to which the Devilman responds, "My name is Devilman." The video can be seen below!







The 10 episode Devilman Crybaby anime series is set to release on January 5th, it will be dubbed in seven languages, and subbed in 23 languages. The seven lucky languages to receive a dubbed version of the anime include: English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Spanish and Castilian Spanish. The \



Nagai originally launched the Devilman manga in the Weekly Shōnen Jump Magazine way back in 1972. The manga was also adapted into an anime the same year. Since the introduction of the Devilman, it has received over a dozen spinoffs, crossovers, and much more since 1972. It even had a live action film in 2004, but any anime fan would scoff at a live action adaptation anyway. Like video games, anime fans are still waiting for a live action film to hit the spot.









About Devilman Crybaby:



The protagonist Akira Fudo (Kouki Uchiyama) learns from his best friend, Ryo Asuka (Ayumu Murase), that an ancient race of demons has returned to take back the world from humans. Ryo tells Akira that the only way to defeat the demons is to incorporate their supernatural powers, and suggests that he unite with a demon himself. Akira succeeds in transforming into Devilman, who possesses both the powers of a demon and the soul of a human. The battle of Devilman and Akira Fudo begins. Masaaki Yuasa (Ping Pong, Mind Game) is directing the anime at his Science SARU studio. Ichiro Okouchi (Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion, Valvrave the Liberator) is writing the script, Eunyoung Choi is serving as animation producer, and kensuke ushio (Space Dandy, Ping Pong, A Silent Voice) is composing the music. Aniplex and Dynamic Planning are producing the project.



