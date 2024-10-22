New Blade Slashing Trailer For SOLO LEVELING -REAWAKENING- Debuts

About a day ago a new trailer for Solo Levelings omnibus film Solo Leveling -Reawakening- dropped on the official Aniplex Youtube channel! This film will be a recap of the first season of the anime, as well as feature a sneak peek at the first two episodes of the second season for all fans new and old to enjoy the film! The film will be available in select theaters across the United States and Canada on December 6th, 2024. Check out the blade swinging trailer as well as more details down below:

They have also released a new key visual poster for the film on Twitter for fans to enjoy and be informed! Check out the post below.

For those who are not familiar with Solo Leveling, here is a quick trailer from Crunchyroll in English Dub for you to get some information and learn about the show:

Solo Leveling -Reawkening- Synopsis: Solo Leveling -ReAwakening- features a catch-up recap of the first season coupled with an exclusive sneak peek of the first two episodes of the highly anticipated second season in one momentous theatrical fan experience. Over a decade has passed since a pathway called a "gate" which connects this world and another dimension suddenly appeared, and people with superhuman powers called "hunters" have been awakened. Hunters use their superhuman powers to conquer dungeons inside the gates to make a living, and Sung Jinwoo, a hunter of the lowest rank, is considered the Weakest Hunter of All Mankind. One day, he encounters a double dungeon, a high-level dungeon hidden inside a low-level one. In front of a severely wounded Jinwoo, a mysterious quest window pops up. On the verge of death, Jinwoo decides to take on the quest, which makes him the only person who can level up.

One of the biggest questions some fans in the United States and Canada might ask about the film is, will it be available in English Dub? As far as we know the answer to that is yes! Fans should be able to buy tickets to showings in either English Subtitles or English Dub so that everyone can enjoy the film.

What are your thoughts on the news, are you a Solo Leveling fan? Have you read the original Manhwa for it? Who is your favorite character? Let us know your answers in the comments below!