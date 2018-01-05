New Character Visuals Have Dropped For THE MASTER OF RAGNAROK & BLESSING OF EINHERJAR TV Anime
Earlier today the official website for the anime adaptation of Seiichi Takayama's fantasy light novel series The Master of Ragnarök & Blesser of Einherjar, announced that it is set to premiere in Japan in July 2018 and also revealed visuals of its five main characters.
The novel series has been around for a long time, it has been published from Hobby Japan's light novel imprint HJ Bunko since July 2013 and has released 14 volumes in Japan so far. The first volume of its English edition was released by the J-Novel Club in digital on March 17, 2018. The publisher describes the story as:
Some urban legends are best left untested! Yuuto Suoh gets more than he bargained for when he joins his childhood friend Mitsuki Shimoya in testing out an urban legend. When he uses his phone to take a picture of himself with the local shrine’s divine mirror, he is whisked off into another world – one heavily steeped in the lore of the old Norse myths. Using his knowledge gained from school and from his solar-powered smartphone, he has the chance to bring the Wolf Clan, the same people who cared for him, to prominence, all while earning the adoration of a group of magic-wielding warrior maidens known as the Einherjar.
Take a look at the main character visuals and the visual poster down below:
