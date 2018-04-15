New DETECTIVE CONAN Spinoff Announced Starring AMURO TORU!!!
With returning from hiatus, reaching 1,000 chapters, and a new anime film in the works; Detective Conan couldn't possibly have any more news to off to us right? Well as a matter of fact that could not be farther from the truth. A new spinoff will be coming to us from the Detective Conan universe that will revolve around Amuro Toru!
While returning from hiatus, it also appears there are still more surprises that Detective Conan can leave for us. Amuro Toru will be spearheading a new spinoff series! Hit the jump for details!
The 20th issue of Weekly Shonen Sunday revealed the new series that will be titled Detective Conan: Zero's Tea Time, and will be premier in the 24th issue of the magazine. May 9th will see the release of the new Arai Takahiro illustrated, series. While not much has been released aside from what we know now, there will most likely be more announcements for the series to be made. Until then Detective Conan: Zero's Tea Time releases May 9th to further the adventures of Amuro Toru!
https://s7.postimg.cc/3we56n1qz/toru_body.jpg />
