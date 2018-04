New DRAGON BALL SUPER Anime Film Visual Poster Has Dropped Featuring Goku

Despite the huge cliff hanger left for fans after the final episode of the Dragon Ball Super TV anime series, fans have been waiting in anticipation for the upcoming Dragon Ball Super anime film. The official Toei Animation Twitter account helped fans with the wait by dropping a new visual featuring a battle ready Goku. Check it out down below:The Dragon Ball Super movie will debut in Japan on December 14th of this year. Check out the official teaser for the movie down below:What are your thoughts on the latest visual? Are you dying in anticipation waiting for this film to drop? Let us know your thoughts in the comments down below!