New FATE/STAY NIGHT: HEAVEN'S FEEL Key Visual Released

The official website for the three-part Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel anime film project revealed a new key visual on Friday for the first film, titled Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel I. presage flower. T

ABOUT THE FATE FRANCHISE

The Fate franchise began in 2004, with its first series, fate/stay night, whch was a Japanese visual novel developed by Type-Moon, which was originally released as an adult game for Windows. The visual novel rose to fame due to its numerous gameplay routes that could be taken due to the choices made by the player. Since 2004, there have been several anime adaptations based on the different "routes" available in the game. A sequel series, Fate/hollow ataraxia was released in 2005 and a prequel, Fate/Zero followed in 2006. Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya, a reimagining of the series' concepts and ideas, was released in 2007.

All of the visual novels and light novels have received several TV anime series, OVAs, mobile and video game adaptation.

The core story element of every Fate series revolves around a Holy Grail War, a contest between rival mage schools/factions/families where each group selects a champion representative who gains the ability to summon a spirit to fight other factions and their respective spirit. The last spirit/champion left standing will be awarded the Holy Grail, which grants any wish requested.

