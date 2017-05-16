Shonen Headlines Pictures Videos Wallpaper

New FATE/STAY NIGHT: HEAVEN'S FEEL Key Visual Released

New FATE/STAY NIGHT: HEAVEN'S FEEL Key Visual Released

The official website for the three-part Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel anime film project revealed a new key visual on Friday for the first film, titled Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel I. presage flower. T

MarkJulian | 5/16/2017
Filed Under: "Shonen" | Source: via ANN
A new key visual for the highly-anticipated Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel movie has been released.



ABOUT THE FATE FRANCHISE
The Fate franchise began in 2004, with its first series, fate/stay night, whch was a Japanese visual novel developed by Type-Moon, which was originally released as an adult game for Windows.  The visual novel rose to fame due to its numerous gameplay routes that could be taken due to the choices made by the player.  Since 2004, there have been several anime adaptations based on the different "routes" available in the game.  A sequel series, Fate/hollow ataraxia was released in 2005 and a prequel, Fate/Zero followed in 2006.  Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya, a reimagining of the series' concepts and ideas, was released in 2007.  

All of the visual novels and light novels have received several TV anime series, OVAs, mobile  and video game adaptation.

The core story element of every Fate series revolves around a Holy Grail War, a contest between rival mage schools/factions/families where each group selects a champion representative who gains the ability to summon a spirit to fight other factions and their respective spirit.  The last spirit/champion left standing will be awarded the Holy Grail, which grants any wish requested.
Visit Our Other Sites!
Related Headlines
Grid View List View
DOCOMO D-ANIME STORE Subscribers Pick Their Favorite Show This Season DOCOMO D-ANIME STORE Subscribers Pick Their Favorite Show This Season
Crunchyroll might be the biggest anime streamer here in North America but over in Japan, the reigning king of anime streaming platforms is Docomo's D-Anime store. Here's what they're subscribers are watching.
These New ATTACK ON TITAN Clips Are Full Of Close Calls And Uneasy Feelings These New ATTACK ON TITAN Clips Are Full Of Close Calls And Uneasy Feelings
Attack on Titan season 2 is in full swing and Funimation has two new chilling clips for everyone's viewing pleasure. Hit the jump and check it out!
ASSASSINATION CLASSROOM: Korosensei Weaknesses Episodes 1-5 ASSASSINATION CLASSROOM: Korosensei Weaknesses Episodes 1-5
Hit the jump and check out all of Korosensei's weaknesses from the first five episodes of Assassination Classrooom Season one anime series!
Posted By:
MarkJulian
Member Since 4/29/2016
DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]