New HUNTER X HUNTER Volume Listings Leads To Rumor Of Manga's Return

Yoshihiro Togashi's Hunter x Hunter has been on hiatus since June 2016 with no signs of returning...until now. A listing for the manga's 34th volume has caused a great deal of speculation about a return!

MarkJulian | 5/11/2017
Filed Under: "Shonen" | Source: via Crunchyroll
Your eye's aren't playing tricks.  Japan manga readers have spotted a notice in a Jump publication, listing the release of the 34th volume of Yoshihiro Togashi's Hunter x Hunter manga.  To put that in perspective, the 33rd volume was released in June 2016, right around the same time the manga went on (yet another) hiatus due to a back injury Togashi suffered.  Reportedly, the 34th volume is due for release on June 26 and many are speculating that Togashi and Jump could also be announcing the release of new chapters to coincide with the release of the new volume.  Currently there are 10, unbound chapters that were released after volume 33.  If these make up volume 34, Togashi will most certainly be facing pressure from Jump to release new material so that progress towards another volume can begin.  

Currently, there have been  two anime adaptations, three OVAs and three anime film adaptations.  

Fans have become so frustrated by the hiatuses that they've charted the number of such occurrences and have even begun to place wagers on whether Togashi will finish the story before his death.  

On April 16, the second anime adaptation began airing on Cartoon Network's Toonami programming block at 1:00 AM EST, introducing many Western anime fans to the series for the first time.  You almost feel pity for them, knowing that they have no idea just how long they're going to have to wait for the story to conclude.  



Gon might be a country boy, but he has high aspirations. Despite his Aunt Mito's protests, Gon decides to follow in his father's footsteps and become a legendary Hunter. The Hunter hopefuls begin their journey by storm-tossed ship, where Gon meets Leorio and Kurapika, the only other applicants who aren't devastated by bouts of seasickness.

Having survived the terrors of the high seas, Gon and his companions now have to prove their worth in a variety of tests in order to find the elusive Exam Hall. And once they get there, will they ever leave alive...?
