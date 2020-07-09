New Key Visual For WELCOME TO DEMON SCHOOL, IRUMA-KUN Season 2 Revealed

In these coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic times, one can never be too careful. Given all the delays in the anime world, a visual confirmation that the second season of Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun is still on track for an April release date is a welcome sight. Earlier in March, Nishi confirmed on Twitter that a second season of the show was in the works but this is the first confirmation on the studio side.

Based on the key visual, it seems fans can expect to see more of Iruma-kun's dark side in the second season.

Nishi's manga series has been serialized in Akita Shoten's shōnen manga magazine Weekly Shōnen Champion since 2017. To date, 17 volumes have been released with the 18th volume going on sale tomorrow (technically, today in Japan due to the time zone difference). While there are a lot of illegal, scanlations on the web, there's no official English-translated version of the manga.

Crunchyroll simulcast the series as it aired in Japan and also provided an English-dub. Bandai Namco Pictures has confirmed that all the same staff from season 1 are returning for season 2.

Suzuki Iruma, human, 14, one day finds himself taken against his will into the world of demons. To add to his predicament, his doting owner and self-appointed "Grandpa" is the chair-demon at his new school. In order to survive, Iruma must deal with a haughty student who challenges him to a duel, a girl with adjustment issues, and so many more scary beings! Can this ultimate pacifist dodge the slings and arrows that are flung his way? As he struggles frantically, Iruma's innate kindness begins to win over enemies.