New Live-Action BLEACH Trailer Reveals New High Octane Theme Song!

With the first live action Bleach film hitting theaters in July; a new trailer has been revealed to show off new footage and theme song by Alexandros! Take a listen after the jump!

In the world of manga, Bleach is a series that has received mixed reception as a whole. That being said it cannot be ignored that it is one of the tentpoles of the medium after almost twenty years of existence. Now, this July, Bleach will be getting the live action treatment in a film produced destributed by Warner Bros.! With a new full length trailer reveal that was streamed on this official website; we now get to see more exciting scenes and characters from the series while also showing off the theme song and featured songs by [ALEXANDROS], "Mosquito Bite" and "MILK". To see the trailer and hear the songs just click that play button below!









Covering the mangas first arc "The Substitute Shinigami", this movie may be able to create the building blocks of an amazing franchise. But we will not know until this July. Are you excited for the Bleach movie? Share your thoughts below!

