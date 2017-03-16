Shonen Headlines Pictures Videos Wallpaper

NEW MASAMUNE KUN'S REVENGE Clip Has Masamune Thinking "Hot Or Not!"

Things get a little tense in the all new "hot or not" clip from Masamune Kun's Revenge. Hit the jump, watch the trailer and let us know what you think!

Taylor Beames | 3/16/2017
Masamune is on top of the world in this all new clip, however, things get a little tense when he notices some girls at tennis practice. While watching practice, he and another student get noticed and one of them will get of easy while the other doesn't!

Masamune Kun's Revenge is simuldud on FUNimation on Mondays starting at 9:30 P.M.



About Masamune Kun's Revenge:

As a child, Masamune Makabe was mercilessly teased about his weight and cruelly nicknamed “Pig’s Foot” by a young girl named Aki Adagaki. Years later, Masamune continues to hold resentment and decides to seek revenge against his tormenter. Now, handsome and in top shape, he returns to exact vengeance on Aki! But as he gets closer to her, he finds his heart desires something other than revenge.
