New Promo For RE:CREATORS Released And It Looks Damn Interesting!

The original anime Re:Creators has begun streaming a new preview video on its official website and we must say, it's very intriguing. Could it be a dark horse in the stacked Spring 2017 anime season?

The official website forhas been updated with a new promo video and character descriptions that certainly has our interest piqued!With the TV anime being an original property (i.e. not based off a manga, light novel or video game) not much is known about the project from Studio TROCA.The concept appears to be that manga, anime and video game character are suddenly invading the real world and their out to punish their creators for questinable plot decisions. The series is set to feature characters from a magic girl anime, mecha anime, fantasy JRPG, seinen manga, a romance light novel, a cyberpunk manga and more! The official website describes the show as:

Humans have created many stories. Joy, sadness, anger, deep emotion. Stories shake our emotions, and fascinate us. However, these are only the thoughts of bystanders. But what if the characters in the story have "intentions"? To them, are we god-like existences for bringing their story into the world? Our world is changed. Mete out punishment upon the realm of the gods. In Re:CREATORS, everyone becomes a Creator.