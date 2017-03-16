New Promo For RE:CREATORS Released And It Looks Damn Interesting!

The official website for Re:Creators has been updated with a new promo video and character descriptions that certainly has our interest piqued!
With the TV anime being an original property (i.e. not based off a manga, light novel or video game) not much is known about the project from Studio TROCA.
The concept appears to be that manga, anime and video game character are suddenly invading the real world and their out to punish their creators for questinable plot decisions. The series is set to feature characters from a magic girl anime, mecha anime, fantasy JRPG, seinen manga, a romance light novel, a cyberpunk manga and more! The official website describes the show as:
Humans have created many stories. Joy, sadness, anger, deep emotion. Stories shake our emotions, and fascinate us. However, these are only the thoughts of bystanders. But what if the characters in the story have "intentions"? To them, are we god-like existences for bringing their story into the world? Our world is changed. Mete out punishment upon the realm of the gods. In Re:CREATORS, everyone becomes a Creator.
Re:Creators 15-sec CM by pKjd
Black Lagoon manga creator Rei Hiroe developed the concept and character designs for TROYCA. Ei Aoki of Fate/ZERO is directing. The series doesn't have an exact premiere date but is confirmed to debut in April.
